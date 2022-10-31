Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,263.15. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,398. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,231.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

