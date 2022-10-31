Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

UPS stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

