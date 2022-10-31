Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.