Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,716 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.81. 8,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

