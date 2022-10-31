Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 31,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 74,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 267,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 173,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 24,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.07. 476,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,939,293. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

