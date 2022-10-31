Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.41.
AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
