Assured Guaranty (AGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

AGO opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

