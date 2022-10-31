Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares during the period. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.59. 2,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,300. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

