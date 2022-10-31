Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $200.82 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.96.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,140 shares of company stock valued at $17,932,108. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
