Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $220.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.78.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $200.82 on Monday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.96.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,140 shares of company stock valued at $17,932,108. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

