Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.64. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 162,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,358,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

