Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Avantor stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 359,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 463,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

