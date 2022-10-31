Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Avantor Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avantor by 184.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor by 54.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

