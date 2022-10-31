Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Avantor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,880. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

