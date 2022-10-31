AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AVEO opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.
Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.