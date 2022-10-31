AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVEO opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

