Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.06 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.74 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CAR stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.46. 961,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,407. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

