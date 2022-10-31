Axie Infinity Market Cap Tops $887.28 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $887.28 million and $109.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.28 or 0.00044641 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,778.89 or 0.99969048 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004078 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00053049 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00257190 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,624,803 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,485,219.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.23050074 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $188,145,558.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

