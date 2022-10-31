Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AYLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $0.69 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,749.29% and a negative return on equity of 131.63%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

