B. Riley Trims FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price to $30.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 375.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $112,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

