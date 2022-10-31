Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.97 on Monday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.