Banco Santander (SAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2022 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Banco Santander is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Banco Santander had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18).

9/27/2022 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on the stock, up previously from €3.20 ($3.27).

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 394,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0559 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,000 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

