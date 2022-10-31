Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $308.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

