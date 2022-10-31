Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK):

10/20/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $57.00.

10/18/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00.

10/12/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Bank of New York Mellon had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 149,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

