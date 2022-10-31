BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $44.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research firms have commented on BKU. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.0 %

BKU opened at $36.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BankUnited by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

