Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

B traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,179. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 201,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 70,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,705,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

