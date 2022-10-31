Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Basf Trading Down 1.5 %

ETR:BAS opened at €45.30 ($46.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €42.45 and a 200-day moving average of €45.19. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a one year high of €69.15 ($70.56).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

