Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

