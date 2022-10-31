Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $273.55 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

