Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

