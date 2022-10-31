Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.