Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Shares Up 1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.79). 24,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 101,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.78).
Beeks Trading Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.60. The firm has a market cap of £97.13 million and a PE ratio of 14,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Beeks Trading Company Profile
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
