Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.29 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $146.29 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.37 or 0.07682377 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

