Beldex Price Down 2.7% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.97 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.50 or 0.07648438 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00093733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

