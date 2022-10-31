Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 10.7% in October

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,892. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

