Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,784 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.2% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,081. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51.

