Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,718. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

