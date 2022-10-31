Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $267,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $386.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

