Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $317,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %
Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.57. The stock had a trading volume of 341,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,043. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
