Beta Wealth Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ITA traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 972,891 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.