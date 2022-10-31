Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 767,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $94.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $805,422. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

