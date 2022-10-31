Bfsg LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,553 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $110.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

