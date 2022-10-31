BGSF (BGSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BGSF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

