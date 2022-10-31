Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

DIS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.