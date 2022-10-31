BinaryX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.60 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $146.34 or 0.00717503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $406.92 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.78 or 0.31436490 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012278 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,161,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,666 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.