Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 10.4% in October

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 351,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Biomerica Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. 40,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,371. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%.
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
