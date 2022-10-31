Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.47 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and approximately $124,431.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00132690 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00246066 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00067951 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019132 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

