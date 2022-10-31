Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00042842 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $107.47 million and $2.02 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.74518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.75533764 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,992,270.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

