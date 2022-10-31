Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Reaches $14.26 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $228.87 million and $302,364.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $14.26 or 0.00069498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,523.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00563394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00233509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00050496 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 14.04119581 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $207,800.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

