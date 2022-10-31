Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.46 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $531,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

