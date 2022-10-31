Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the quarter. Blueprint Medicines has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $53.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $111,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,674.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

