Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Bogota Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

BSBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bogota Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bogota Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bogota Financial

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

